It was time to let David Genaro rest, says Bartlett

Genaro started out running a 9-9FM and a magazine attached to it, called 9-9Mag.

From the start, he established himself as a shady person who was at the centre of major drug deals and arms negotiations.

His connections to the underground world of the Johannesburg club scene made him more dangerous and a threat to others.

"I have seen everything about Genaro. We all witnessed him in every position - we saw him languishing in jail, smoking cracks with prostitutes in Yeoville. We have seen him in every possible situation and I just felt that the time has come," Bartlett says.

Bartlett explains that he left the show because he felt that writers have explored Genaro's character to its fullest.

Over the years, he says, the character pushed him to grow as an actor.

Bartlett says the Genaro character did not only make him popular in SA but people from Lesotho, Ghana and other countries also admired him. He explains that when he was on holiday in Kampala (Uganda), he could not move around in their marketplace as he was flanked by fans.

The Thespian is grateful for being given an incredible opportunity with the character to have little girls and senior citizens as fans.

This week, millions of viewers witnessed the end of a powerful and shady man. He was taken out by the biggest thugs - Suffocate and Khulekani.

Suffocate killed Genaro because he wants to control the territory, while for Khulekani, it was sweet revenge after Genaro killed his son.

Speaking to Sowetan just before viewing one of the exit episodes in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, the spontaneous and outspoken actor says it is time to "call it a day" because he has given the character his all.

Bartlett, who was trained in stage and turned professional in theatre in 1986, explains that when playing an iconic character like Genaro, it was important to hook the audience umbilically.

Bartlett, who praised e.tv for allowing him to breathe oxygen to the character, had fun playing Genaro.

"You can't play such character like that unless you love it. When you are Genaro, you need to make sure the audience is connected from all genres to all ages. You always know you are doing something right when people shout and weep when they see you."