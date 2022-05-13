'I worked hard to make Lady Du who she is today'

DJ Choc responds to poverty claims by his music star daughter

Despite the recent viral video in which DJ Choc blasts claims made publicly by his daughter and amapiano queen Lady Du that she grew up poor, the 49-year-old DJ says he still loves his child.



Choc added their dispute shouldn't have gone public. He became the talk of the town on social media recently in a video he recorded in his car in which he harshly reprimands his daughter for saying she had a disadvantaged background. ..