Makhadzi in no-show, and no refund either

Singer was double-booked on day of Mahikeng event

Miga Events has accused musician Makhadzi of failing to perform at their April event and ignoring their requests for a refund.



The singer was booked for a family picnic event in Mahikeng’s Ramatlhabama on Easter Sunday at a cost of R70,000, a payment made in two parts. But Makhadzi pulled a no-show...