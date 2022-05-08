Makhadzi in no-show, and no refund either
Singer was double-booked on day of Mahikeng event
Miga Events has accused musician Makhadzi of failing to perform at their April event and ignoring their requests for a refund.
The singer was booked for a family picnic event in Mahikeng’s Ramatlhabama on Easter Sunday at a cost of R70,000, a payment made in two parts. But Makhadzi pulled a no-show...
