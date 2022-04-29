Dominant Downs eye cup to wrap up treble

We will go on Saturday to work to be in the final – Mokwena

Fresh from winning their fifth successive Premiership title on Wednesday, Mamelodi Sundowns have vowed to go all out to win their Nedbank Cup semifinal match against Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday at 7pm.



The Brazilians are chasing a treble and have set their sights on the Nedbank Cup title...