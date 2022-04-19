Johnny Depp to testify in defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard

Actor Johnny Depp is expected to testify in a Virginia courtroom on Tuesday in the U.S. defamation trial where he accuses ex-wife and actress Amber Heard of ruining his career with false accusations of violence during their relationship.

Depp, 58, alleges Heard, 35, defamed him when she penned a December 2018 opinion piece in the Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic abuse. He filed a $50 million lawsuit against Heard in 2018.

The article never mentioned Depp by name, but Depp lawyer Benjamin Chew told jurors a week ago that it was clear Heard was referencing the Hollywood leading man.

Attorneys for Heard have argued she told the truth and that her opinion was protected as free speech under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

Witnesses called by Depp's lawyers have included friends of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star and a doctor and a nurse who said they treated him for substance abuse. The witnesses testified that they were aware of arguments between the couple but had not witnessed physical abuse by Depp toward Heard.