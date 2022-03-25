Ayanda Jiya enjoys rousing welcome on US tour
Soul/R&B sound resonates with Americans
Award-winning singer and songwriter Ayanda Jiya is dazzling US audiences with her soul/R&B sound.
Born and raised in Klerksdop in the North West, the 34-year-old has a five-city tour in the US as she tries to establish her international profile...
