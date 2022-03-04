We must raise our daughters and sons outside confines of gender roles

For women paying bills at home should be as acceptable as men cooking or doing laundry

It is very clear that we want to raise boys that can clean after themselves and cook for themselves. We live in a society that strongly believes that these are basic life skills and not gender roles.



As we gear up to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, I hope we realise that our goal to achieve gender equality for a sustainable future also means girls have to learn that being financially stable is not a gender role...