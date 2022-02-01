How ‘Mina. For Men. For Health’ is empowering men to turn the tide on HIV/Aids in SA

The isiZulu word “mina” translates to “me” in English. But for most South Africans, a person is only a person among other people. The sense of belonging to a community comes with a responsibility to play one’s part and contribute to the greater good.

That’s why the “Mina. For Men. For Health” campaign has a strong sense of Ubunthu at its core. It was launched in 2020 with the aim of using men’s health and wellbeing as a springboard to create positive social change in local communities.

With a focus on encouraging men to find out their HIV status and, if they test positive, to start and stay on treatment, “Mina wants to save lives and it wants those lives to be lived well”. It therefore also promotes other aspects of healthy living such the importance of exercising, eating well and having the Covid-19 vaccine.

Led by the department of health, with support from the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) and the US Agency for International Development, Mina is active in 400 public health facilities across SA.

It empowers men by offering direct links to clinicians, access to support groups, and education on topics as urgent as the rising number of cases of lifestyle diseases and sexually transmitted infections among Mzansi’s men.

Through its educational materials such as the “Roadmap to Health” leaflet and Impilo magazine, it provides HIV positive men with all the information they’ll need on their journey to health.