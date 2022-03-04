Masandi third-time lucky as he joins Uzalo
'Landing this gig is a big deal as I auditioned for the show twice before'
Durban-born muso Masandi is proving to be no one-trick pony and was announced this week among the many others joining SABC1’s popular soapie Uzalo.
No stranger to the small screen, as he previously featured on productions such as The Queen and Isibaya among others, Mfusi will be making his debut appearance in April and believes that this big break will finally cement him as an actor in the eyes of his fans. ..
