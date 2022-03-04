Kamo Mphela, Tom London to host dancing classes

'Dance Derby' will feature Bontle, Kwesta and others

Celebrated dancers and performers Kamo Mphela and Tom London will host their popular dance classes dubbed the Dance Derby in a bigger way in Soweto on Saturday.



This massive dance extravaganza-themed #BringDanceBack will feature big names such as Bontle Modiselle, Costa Titch, Soweto’s Finest, Kwesta and Blaklez among many others and promises to be an entertainment-filled day with music and dance at the core. ..