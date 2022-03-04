NPA wants additional R1.2bn to fund state capture probes

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) wants an additional R1,2bn to the R1,1bn it has been allocated to investigate and prosecute those implicated in state capture.

Justice minister Ronald Lamola this week told the National Assembly of plans to add financial and other resources to the NPA.

"The nature and extent of alleged corruption described in the Zondo reports highlights the need for bold and innovative approaches to enhancing capacity and skills of criminal justice entities, including the NPA. These are complex crimes that require sophisticated responses,” Lamola said.

The prosecuting authority had been allocated R1.1bn over the medium term revenue and expenditure framework between 2022 and 2024.

According to Lamola, 68% of the allocation will be for the anti-corruption capacity of the NPA through additional staffing of aspirant prosecutors and prosecutors in the National Prosecutions Service (NPS), senior state advocates at the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU), protectors in the witness protection unit, and investigators and prosecutors in the Investigating Directorate (ID).

Despite this funding, the NPA has identified a need for an additional R1,2bn in the 2023 MTREF period.

"The NPA is engaging National Treasury to explore options to appropriately use private donor-funding and in-kind support without undermining its independence.

"Critical to the success of the strategy to address corruption is the appointment of suitable senior counsel to support the prosecution in high level, complex matters. There's also an increase in the need for expanded witness protection,” said Lamola.

