Ayanda Makayi hopes to find answers about GBV through docu-series

Ayanda Makayi hopes his docu-series MTV Shuga: What Makes a Man will help unearth and uproot issues around gender-based violence (GBV).

As the executive producer of the film, Makayi not only holds the project dear to his heart, but believes perpetrators can live better in society if “uncomfortable conversations” are held where “healing” and “reforming” can take place.

The docu-series seeks to spark sustainable conversations that drive meaningful action.

Makayi also hosts the series that features television personality and activist Andile Gaelesiwe, musician Big Zulu, rapper Maglera DoeBoy, MTV Base Culture Squad member Uncle Vinny and radio personality Bujy Bikwa.

While the series highlights the issues of GBV, Makayi couldn’t shy away from the question why he chose to have Bikwa as a part of the show after he allegedly hit rapper Boity with a bottle during an altercation last year.

“As controversial as it is, we need to include the voice of alleged perpetrators in conversations. This is not us saying we’re giving them a platform to tell us their story, but rather we want to understand why, what led them to such a point and what their takeaway is from that experience.

“We also want to then know from that experience, what is their contribution in society now being a perpetrator or an alleged perpetrator,” he explains.

Makayi adds that the best lessons are learnt through faults and failures, and perpetrators' voices can help others from taking the same path.

“It’s understandable that a lot of people get emotional around this topic, it may come across as though one is insensitive towards the victim, however, perpetrators' voices can help with the rehabilitation process in society.