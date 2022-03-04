Talent search work doesn't stop Big Fish from releasing new album

Thelumoya is Makhabane's 36th studio album

As gospel icon Sipho "Big Fish" Makhabane releases his 36th studio album, one thing that rings in his mind is creating a lasting legacy and opening opportunities for young artists.



Makhabane, who has churned out hits and touched millions in Africa with his music, says he is all about discovering, developing and exposing talent. Over the years, the industry has watched him assisting gospel artists from the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and Swaziland to kick-start their careers. He discovered artists like Franz Dlamini, Ncandweni Christ Ambassadors and the late Malibongwe Gcwabe, Thobekile Mkhwanazi, Hlengiwe Mhlaba and many more...