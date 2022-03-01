Wayne Minnaar hangs up his tidy uniform

It was the neat uniform, sharp-ironed shirts and the shiny shoes of police uniforms that attracted Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar to his job 41 years ago.

Minnaar, 63, put on his work uniform for the last time on Monday as he retired from the metro.

“It was in 1981 when I fell in love with policing and now after four decades I retire with both happy and sad emotions,” said Minnaar.

He told Sowetan he could still be of use to the country.

“I will still offer my expertise and advise to the force. It has been an honor to serve the residents of SA and I made so many friends in and outside the borders of this country.”

At a farewell function in his honor yesterday at the metro police headquarters in Martindale, Johannesburg, Minnaar, who had become the face of the JMPD and a familiar voice on the radio, said:

“I’m happy but also sad to retire. I have become so much accustomed to the department, the streets and all the roads and landmarks in the city.”

He said one of the highlights of his career was escorting the late former president Nelson Mandela when his daughter Zinzi was getting married.

“I would never forget that day because I was at work and yet I was rubbing shoulders with one of the world’s most iconic leaders .”

Minnaar said he would not be able to sit at home for long after spending his entire life on the streets.

“I have been so true to the badge and I hope the officers that remain will remember what I stood for. Police need to understand that our duty is to serve and protect and whether you take a cent or R1,000 from motorists or any member of the public, you will lose your job and integrity to the oath.”

At his farewell was also Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse, who awarded Minnaar with a long service award and appreciation certificate for his commitment to the department.

His long friend, colleague and chief instructor from the JMPD academy, Steve Haper, said Minnaar through his contribution to the metro police department had assisted in making the K9 and horse units possible.

“He put our academy on the map with his intelligence got many innovative awards that will be a great example of what a metro police should stand for and represented our country worldwide,” he said.