Delisile Malinga is no longer just Khaphela's wife

Actress plays lead part in drama series Umkhokha

TV and film actor Delisile Malinga is living proof of the argument by some critics that an actor's TV career begins after 40 years.



TV critics argue that when you are over 40 it is easy for an actor to get a lead as a mother or a father of a household. Malinga, who has appeared in numerous TV shows — ranging from drama series to soapies and telenovelas — has been acting in supporting roles. After more than two decades as an actor, Malinga finally scored a lead role in the hard-hitting drama series Umkhokha on Mzansi Magic...