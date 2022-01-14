Tense battle derails Joburg council meeting

A bitter fight over the vote for the election of chair of chairs in the Johannesburg metro derailed a first council meeting on Thursday, forcing it to adjourn several times with tense back-and-forth between speaker and opposition parties.



The tense first sitting of the metro was also characterised by scuffles, with water bottles being thrown in the council chamber and councillors walking on tables as clashes erupted between the DA, EFF and ANC councillors...