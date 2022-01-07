Pearl Modiadie makes comeback to entertainment industry with lead role in romcom Entangled

TV and radio personality Pearl Modiadie says her flexible schedule has allowed her to fully focus and pursue her acting career.

Speaking to S Mag ahead of the premier of romcom Entangled on Friday night where she plays her first lead role since she started acting, Modiadie said: “I’ve always tapped into different facets of the entertainment industry including working behind the scenes as a producer on the talk show, Zaziwa, while I was still hosting it,” the multi-hyphenate media personality says.

“Acting has also always been a love that I pursued, having had supporting stints on Generations, Scandal! and Rhythm City. My radio schedule didn’t allow time for me to fully pursue it so now that I am no longer a radio broadcaster, I am making time to fully immerse myself in the acting world.”

Modiadie is set to play the role of a “shrewd materialist” woman called Andiswa on the show that will air on DStv’s 1Magic.

Other actors include Vuyo Dabula, Phuthi Khomo and Vuyo Ngcukana.

Since hanging her MetroFM microphone early last year, Modiadie is no stranger to the acting industry. She says she relates to Andiswa because she knows what it’s like to go to the ends of the world in order to try to make something work.

“I sent a few self-tape auditions for different roles in November last year and in the end I was called to play Andiswa Makeba, we then started shooting in December. It’s been quite an experience and I’ve had the honour of working alongside incredible people under Burnt Onion which has produced amazing shows in the country,” she explains.

“Andiswa is a shrewd materialist woman who runs a tight ship around her husband and kids. She desperately wants to keep her family together no matter what it takes. She’s always about keeping up appearances and doesn’t want people to actually see the real her and the actual truth about her real life.