Nefisa Mkhabela goes against dad's wishes to follow her dream

Teen sensation says she has always been passionate about singing, acting

Fresh-faced teen sensation Nefisa Mkhabela rebelled against her father’s wishes to pursue a law career by taking her breakout role in novice soapie, House of Zwide.



It has all paid off for the 19-year-old newcomer, who has emerged as television’s biggest breakout star of 2021...