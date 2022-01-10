Visual arts duo scoop prestigious award
Preempt Group Collective shines
Visual artists Mbali Dhlamini and Phumlani Ntuli proved to be the most innovative artists in an international competition, beating 61 counterparts to the big prize.
Ntuli and Dhlamini of Preempt Group Collective recently won the Visionary Award, an annual art award aimed at discovering, nurturing and supporting creative outputs with special focus on the mediums of film and photography...
