Thabang Lehobye's childhood memories help him clinch art competition

Visual artist captured judges' hearts with two-minute animation video

Visual artist Thabang Lehobye finally nailed the Thami Mnyele Art Award competition after trying his luck for years to win the gong.



Since the national competition was established 33 years ago, Lehobye has entered it many times, threw in a sponge in the process and plumb the depths. When he entered this time, the multitalented artist made sure that he captures the imagination of judges Sizwe Khoza, Molemo Moiloa Gapare, Colbert Mashile, Gordon Froud and Aysha Waja with bits and pieces of his childhood life...