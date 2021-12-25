‘You go to ignite your light so you can illuminate others’ paths’ — Andrea Dondolo on her ukuthwasa awakening

Actress and activist Andrea Dondolo has taken a leap of faith and is trusting the purpose of ukuthwasa/initiation.

She took to Instagram to share that it took a lot for her to embrace sharing her knowledge and that it dawned on her when someone reminded her about the purpose of initiating as a traditional healer.

“Thokozani boodzali, thokozani boogogo. I had been contemplating whether I needed to go this route or not, until I came across someone who reminded me about the ultimate purpose of ukuthwasa, that you go to ignite your light so you can illuminate others’ paths.”

Andrea first shared her journey two months ago.

Sharing a snap of her kneeling at a family ceremony, she gushed about her mother’s strength and wisdom.

She said she was grateful that her mother had stepped up and took care of her son when she was away initiating to become a sangoma.

“Through this journey I literally experienced being in my mother’s womb. She carried me through this journey like a lioness and took care of my son. She represented the Basotho and Zulu heritage of her side in me, abaSia, ooNtshangase, ooNdwandwe, Manqana, Stuurman.”