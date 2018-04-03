'Sometimes money vanishes out my hand' - Woman goes to small claims court against sangoma

A trainee sangoma has turned to the Port Elizabeth Small Claims Court in a bid to recoup R25 000 she says she paid to a traditional healer who allegedly tried to lure her into witchcraft instead.

The Herald newspaper reports that Gcobisa Rasmeni‚ 36‚ alleges the traditional healer led her to a river in Cradock to be initiated (ukuthwasa) in order to be a fully fledged sangoma.

She claims she was handed a black cat and told to sacrifice it as part of the rituals she was required to perform. This caused her to back out at the last minute.

“I approached him in the first place because I was sick and needed healing. I would not have approached him if I knew he wanted to initiate me into witchcraft‚” the Herald quoted Rasmeni as saying.