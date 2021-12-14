SA trio top best female DJs in Africa list
DJ Zinhle, DBN Gogo and Lerato Kganyago are the top female DJs in Africa, according to the 2021 DJane list.
DJane Mag compiled an annual list of the hottest 100 female DJs on the planet.
They opened up the voting to their audiences to vote for their fave and Mzansi's leading ladies took the top three spots on the Africa list.
Zinhle remained number one on the list, with DBN Gogo rated number two and Lerato in third position.
Taking to their socials the female DJs thanked their followers for their unwavering support.
Zinhle thanked the #ZeeNation for making this happen for her every year.
Africa’s no1 Female DJ @djanetop 🙏🏿— #Indlovu #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) December 13, 2021
The #ZeeNation fights for this one every year, thank you! pic.twitter.com/kIbtxadXKL
Speaking to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE two months ago, DBN Gogo said she was proud of the space women have been occupying.
“There is an influx [of amapiano DJs] and that's the beauty of amapiano, it's so inclusive, anyone can do it, there's no gatekeepers in Amapiano. I really feel like it's such a blanket statement to say that people are just pretty and don't have the talent.”
“People like to judge before they give you the platform and that's not fair. At the end of the day, the talent will speak for itself and the consumers will always know ... the more women we have the better ... let's take up space.”
