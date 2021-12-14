SA trio top best female DJs in Africa list

DJ Zinhle, DBN Gogo and Lerato Kganyago are the top female DJs in Africa, according to the 2021 DJane list.

DJane Mag compiled an annual list of the hottest 100 female DJs on the planet.

They opened up the voting to their audiences to vote for their fave and Mzansi's leading ladies took the top three spots on the Africa list.

Zinhle remained number one on the list, with DBN Gogo rated number two and Lerato in third position.

Taking to their socials the female DJs thanked their followers for their unwavering support.

Zinhle thanked the #ZeeNation for making this happen for her every year.