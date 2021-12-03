Toasting to the fabulous 40 with these celebs

On 2 February 1981, our mother publication Sowetan first hit the streets. On the global calendar, it was the year that the royal wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer captivated the world.

In sports, Muhammad Ali retired from professional boxing, just a year shy of 40. Diana Ross and Lionel Richie were heating up airwaves with their duet Endless Love, and Superman II with Christopher Reeves and Gene Hackman was one of the top-grossing films at the global box office.

Back at home, actresses Terry Pheto and Khabonina Qubeka, former Miss South Africa Jo-Ann Strauss, musician Zolani Mahola, and Sowetan executive editor Thembela Khamango took their first breath. We raise a toast with Boschendal, which celebrates 40 vintage years of its pioneering Cap Classique.

Jo-Ann Strauss

It’s quite cool that I was born a day (3 February) after the first issue of the Sowetan had been published. The Sowetan is quite iconic, and one day I’d like people to look back and think perhaps there were some elements in my life that were as impressive as Sowetan’s journey.

I am super grateful for my first 40 years, and I’m hoping I will live until I’m 120, so this is chapter one of three chapters. It’s been 40 years of hard and smart work — it’s been an incredible journey, and I am very grateful to the people who are a part of my journey, including my husband, four children, and family. I have been fortunate to be blessed with people who have been a part of my first 40 years and I hope they’ll be a part of my next 40.