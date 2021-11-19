Bafana ba Oleseng reunite on stage

Group's first concert in 17 years evokes mkhukhu's great spirit

It's set to be an emotional event when a seven-member gospel group, Bafana ba Oleseng, performs at South African State Theatre (SAST) in Pretoria to celebrate the life of late gospel star Oleseng Shuping.



Shuping, who was born in 1963, died in 2010 and was regarded as one of the giants of African traditional gospel music in SA. Tomorrow's performance will see the group reunite for the first time in 17 years. ..