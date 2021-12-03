Entertainment

Bheki Mkhwane and son to host acting masterclass

Father and son duo aims to impart skills to amateur actors

03 December 2021 - 09:59

Thespian Bheki Mkhwane acted in the same theatre production with his son Menzi for the first time in 2011.

Titled Belly of the Beast, the play had a season at the Playhouse Theatre in Durban. The father and son combination returns again, but this time to impart skills. The Mkhwanes, who are exceptional stage and TV actors, directors and theatre-makers, will present The Actor’s Shrine – A Masterclass with Bheki and Menzi at Siwela Sonke Dance Theatre in the Durban CBD tomorrow...

