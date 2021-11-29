Muvhango actor Dingaan to release Amapiano song
Muvhango star and TV presenter Dingaan Siyabonga Khumalo will be launching his music career with an Amapiano song.
Khumalo, who portrays the role of James Motsamai in the SABC2 show, has collaborated with an artist called Bhubesi to produce a song called Gabadiya. According to Khumalo’s media publicist Kgomotso Kgadi, the song is set to be released soon...
