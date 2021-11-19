Thandiswa surprised by Music In Africa honorary award

SA music star Thandiswa Mazwai is set to receive an honorary award by Music in Africa Foundation.



Mazwai will receive her statuette during the Music In Africa Conference for Collaborations, Exchange and Showcases that starts on November 25 in Johannesburg. Mazwai, who will be honoured alongside another music legend Vusi Mahlasela, joins a number of African stars like Baaba Maal, Eric Wainaina, Ebo Taylor and Bibie Brew, who have been recognised for their outstanding work in Africa. ..