Sowetan ace snapper has seen it all

Life through Veli Nhlapo's lens

Veli Nhlapo picked up his first camera at the age of 16 and he knew there and then photography was his destiny.



The legendary Sowetan lensman who is affectionately known to colleagues as Bra Veli has seen it all. From the biggest stories our country has faced like the fall of apartheid regime, the civil violence in the 90s to the 2010 Fifa World Cup, Nhlapo was there with a click of his camera...