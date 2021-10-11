Takie Ndou sweeps the board with 2021 Crown Gospel Music Awards nominations

Ayanda Ntanzi and Xolly Mncwango follow with 5 categories

Gospel star, composer and music producer Takie Ndou has received the most nominations at the 2021 Crown Gospel Music Awards (CGMA).



The nominees of the 14th CGMAs were announced on Sunday, with Ndou getting a nod with six nominations. Ndou is followed closely by Ayanda Ntanzi and Xolly Mncwango with five nominations each...