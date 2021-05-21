Gospel star Mr K turns his dreams into reality

Master's graduate balances music career with job as engineer

Khulekani Nxumalo had his heart set on making a living as an engineer until songs that came through dreams started bothering him.



The 40-year-old from Zakheni township in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, was forced to explore his artistic side by turning those songs into reality. As he started dreaming more, Nxumalo began dropping singles and a full album came in November – titled Put God First...