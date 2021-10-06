SABC yet to renew Muvhango contract
The Word of Mouth Production actors and crew have been on a production break since mid-August when the contract with the pubic broadcaster ended
Muvhango actors and the entire production team are in limbo and without salaries after they stopped shooting in August due to an expired contract.
The popular show, which airs on SABC2 at 9pm on weekdays, has been waiting for the SABC to renew its contract...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.