Entertainment

Safety regulations prioritised

Muvhango resumes production under new normal

14 January 2021 - 12:49

TV soapie Muvhango has resumed production with rigorous new Covid-19 safety protocols on-set.

The soapie started filming this week after going on a break for the festive season. . ..

