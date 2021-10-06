Francois Jacobs replaces Craig Palm in Athol Fugard's Blood Knot
TV and film actor Craig Palm has pulled out of the theatre show Blood Knot, citing health reasons.
Palm, who portrayed the role of Morris, withdrew after weeks of rehearsing the show alongside Mncedisi Shabangu. He has been replaced by Francois Jacobs who started rehearsing the show yesterday...
