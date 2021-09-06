Mbaqanga legends honoured for advancing traditional music

Emotions run high as five musicians accept their awards

Emotions ran high when mbaqanga music legends were honoured for advancing the African traditional music genre.



The five, Joana Thango of Isigqi Sesimanje, Jane Dlamini of Izintombi Zesimanje Manje, John Moriri of John Moriri and Manzini Girls, Caroline Kapenta of X-Mahottela Queens and Doris Ntuli of Dark City Sisters, were honoured by Omama Besxaxa Foundation at an event held at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani on Saturday...