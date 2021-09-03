Siwani dedicates her Young Artist Award to family, ancestors
Visual artist Buhlebezwe Siwani was named the 2021 winner of Standard Bank Young Artist Award (SYBA) in the theatre category.
Siwani was announced on Thursday night alongside other winners such as Kristi-Leigh Gresse who won in dance, Vuma Levin in jazz, Cara Stacey in music, Thando Doni in theatre and Gavin Krastin in performance art. ..
