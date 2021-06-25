Animation film narrates the story of Shaka Zulu

Shaka Zulu is getting a modern adaptation with new short animation film Shaka iNkosi yaMakhosi.

The film is set to premiere on July 23 at the Durban International Film Festival (DIFF) and Terry Pheto is one of the producers. Manzini Zungu, hailing from rural KwaZulu-Natal, is the executive producer and co-director of the film...