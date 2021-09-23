Excitement as John Lundun finally gets recognition for his songs
Producer bags four nominations at Limpopo Music Awards
Music producer John Lundun is gradually counting the days of being known as the “sound behind the voice” of many hits by carving his own path.
Born Reshoketjwe Marakalala, he has his popular song, Marobalo, to thank for his newfound fame...
