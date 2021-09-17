Rooted embraces his African spirituality

After his music career took off 10 years ago and quickly stalled as he struggled to understand the calling, DJ and vocalist Rooted has bounced back to the industry.



Now that he has finally heeded the call of ubungoma and concluded the training, Rooted is ready to share his life journey with the public. With many people knowing him as a house music producer, Rooted has decided to show off his vocal talent...