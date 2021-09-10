Fashion stylist Tshiamo Modisane thrives in beauty industry

With a brand ambassador title to her name, Modisane explained that being an influencer happened by chance as it was not in her plans. “Honestly, it was by chance or maybe it was written in the stars. I think it was a gradual transition in a sense that having worked with magazines, I had access to a beauty and clothing closet that became something that I excel in. Also, just having a strong contact list in the industry and cameos on television made it quite easy for me,” she said.

Noted as a familiar face on television and social media, the Feather Award 2019 recipient believes in having a “clean and real brand” that makes an impact in society to help them live out their true and utmost selves despite naysayers’ opinions or negatives comments.

“My most impactful moment has to be being the first non-gender-conforming brand ambassador for Lux. This was announced in 2018 and currently still running. Another thing I believe in that hopefully impacts others is staying true to myself. Especially in all the campaigns I am involved in, I make sure I implement this aspect!”

As the industry of influencers keeps dominating, Modisane alluded to how one can make it – by establishing “how you market and sell yourself” in a way that will set you apart from other influencers.

“I believe that you just have to find your peculiar thing that makes people relate to your brand. A career as an influencer needs to be a source of a second income. I would say find something that you’re really good at and use that as a tool to become an influencer. Use your skill as a form of influencing!” Modisane concluded.