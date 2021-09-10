Do South African stars need paparazzi?

In 1997, the world came to a standstill with Princess Diana’s death. An icon in her own right, there were plenty of rumours surrounding her death. One of these was that Diana was the victim of greedy paparazzi photographers.



Decades later, not much has changed since her passing. Paparazzi are still voracious and dangerous, and celebrities’ lives are still overly surveilled in the name of selling papers and magazines. With the big migration to digital, tabloid entertainment has since more than grown...