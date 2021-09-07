Yaya Mavundla takes her role as an influencer seriously

In commemoration of 40 fabulous years of female strength, resilience and beauty, the Sowetan Women’s Club and Toi Moi are connecting you with some of SA’s most-admired women, one of them being an award-winning transgender activist and a recipient of a Feather Award Yaya Mavundla.

Born and bred in Kranskop, deep rural Kwa-Zulu Natal, and raised by her grandmother Siphiwe Mavundla, the reality star on Mzansi Magic's Becoming is a publicist by profession.

Being a transgender influencer wasn’t a part of her plans as according to her she was just “living her life the best way she knew how” which was to be truly authentic to who she truly is.

“This really happened by default, I was living my life the best way I know how which has been so authentic and I started seeing brands showing interest in wanting to work with me. I think also that a lot of people after I've done something they would start paying attention to it. Be it products that I use, people would enquire where I got them and they would go buy them.

“To date, one thing I know I have inspired many people to do is to fix their smiles and take care of their smiles after I visited Dr Smile. I see many people taking this seriously and putting their coins where it's worthy to do so,” says Mavundla.

The transgender activist explains that she has now taken influencing seriously as she’s noticed how beneficial it is for “someone who wants to one day build her own shows, brands/businesses and so much more”.