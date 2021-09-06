Ladies hold their own in uneventful Idols SA's top 16
Idols SA’s top 16 round has been uneventful. For the past two weeks the aspirant musicians sang to secure their spot in the top 10. While some of the female hopefuls impressed, the male contestants fell flat. Sowetan makes our top picks for the top 10 set to be announced this Sunday.
Nqobie ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.