Thought of quitting 'kept haunting me'
Family support propelled Zama to Idols victory
Idols SA winner Zama Khumalo wanted to quit many times in the competition, but she kept going all because of her family’s support.
The 19-year-old singer from Emalahleni told Sowetan that when she reached the top six, the pressure of the competition combined with social media bullying became overwhelming...
