Musical background groomed Shekhinah's ability to dance across different genres

To listen to the work of multi-award winning singer and songwriter, Shekhinah, is to peer into her personal life now turned to auditory and visual art.

The magic that permeates through her work brings to mind the word “Catharsis”; there is a sense of poetic release that she allows herself, which reverberates into the core of the audience who listen and find themselves reflected in her music.

I listened to her albums Rose Gold and the 2021 release Trouble in Paradise, and reading the lyrics I saw how much of herself she pours into her work. Not only is there sincerity, but she has intentionality within her construction.

With a degree in live performance and two runs in the South African Idols, Shekhinah has gained a lot of experience with different layers of what it takes to be an artist outside of a unique voice.

The albums are sequenced to reflect the duality she experienced when she moved to Joburg, which she at first experienced through Rose Gold tinted glasses, only to later learn that there also exists an opposite to a world filled with Troubles in Paradise when said glasses are removed.

Focused, resilient, but also gracious in approach, her name serves as a reminder of the certainty with which she needs to move through most obstacles in her career.

I asked how she feels the definition of her name has played a role in the unfolding of her life and career, acknowledging how important her name is to her, she further elaborates: "Initially my parents named me Shekhinah with the intention of it being the feminine face of God; a feminine face of a higher power. Then as I grew up a lot of people described Shekhinah as the cloud that covered the people in Israel. It is a Hebrew name and my mom is a doctor. She studies religion. So, I love my name because I do feel, I hope, that’s what my music is."