No Thiago, Pedri or Real Madrid players for Spain

Injury rules out Sergio Ramos

By Reuters - 27 August 2021 - 09:23
Sergio Ramos of Spain in action during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Spain and Kosovo at Estadio de La Cartuja on March 31, 2021 in Seville, Spain.
Image: NurPhoto

Madrid - Thiago Alcantara and Pedri were left out of a new-look Spain squad for their World Cup qualifiers by coach Luis Enrique yesterday, with no Real Madrid players included either.

Naming seven changes from his Euro 2020 squad, Luis Enrique handed a maiden call up to Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler and Braga striker Abel Ruiz.

There were also recalls for West Ham United's Pablo Fornals - who last played for the senior side in 2018 - and Villarreal captain Raul Albiol, who last represented Spain in 2019.

Injured centre back Sergio Ramos also missed out, as did Olympic silver medal trio Pau Torres, Dani Olmo and Mikel Oyarzabal.

Pedri, 18, has been given time off by his club Barcelona after playing 75 games in all competitions for club and country since the start of last season.

Thiago, meanwhile, has yet to start a game for Liverpool in the Premier League this term.

Spain are playing three Group B World Cup qualifiers, starting with a trip to Sweden on Sept. 2 before hosting Georgia three days later and then visiting Kosovo on Sept. 8.

Spain are top of the group with seven points from three gamea ahead of Sweden on six points from two matches.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David de Gea (Manchester United), Robert Sanchez (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Jose Gaya (Valencia), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Aymeric Laporte (Man City), Inigo Martinez (Athletic Bilbao), Raul Albiol (Villarreal)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Carlos Soler (Valencia), Braiz Mendez (Celta Vigo)

Forwards: Pablo Fornals (West Ham United), Pablo Sarabia (Paris St-Germain), Ferran Torres (Manchester City), Adam Traore (Wolves), Alvaro Morata (Juventus), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Abel Ruiz (Braga).

