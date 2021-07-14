Fats to Skeem with dad when curtains fall on Rhythm City

One of the most watched TV shows in SA, Skeem Saam, is set to have a father and son sharing scenes when actor Mpho Molepo joins the show.

One of the most watched TV shows in SA, Skeem Saam, is set to have a father and son sharing scenes when actor Mpho Molepo joins the show.



Currently portraying the role of Fats in Rhythm City that ends its 14-year run this Friday, Molepo joins his father Arthur Molepo, who portrays the role of Captain Malebana. ..