Fats to Skeem with dad when curtains fall on Rhythm City
One of the most watched TV shows in SA, Skeem Saam, is set to have a father and son sharing scenes when actor Mpho Molepo joins the show.
Currently portraying the role of Fats in Rhythm City that ends its 14-year run this Friday, Molepo joins his father Arthur Molepo, who portrays the role of Captain Malebana. ..
