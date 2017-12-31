Artists and politicos we mourned this year

Like every year, the past 12 months have robbed Mzansi of some of its entertainment talent, from actors to musicians, as well as politicians.

In the first month of the year, Mzansi mourned two of its musical talents in jazz legend Thandi Klaasen and gospel singer Lundi Tyamara.

Klaasen died at the age of 86 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. She was given an official provincial funeral by the Gauteng government.

She was buried at the Thomas Nkobi Memorial Park in Ekurhuleni.

Tyamara succumbed to stomach TB and liver complications and died at the age of 38.

A month later, veteran actor Joe Mafela and struggle icon Ahmed Kathrada also passed away.

Mafela was 75 at the time of his death. He was involved in a car crash on the M1 highway in Joburg.