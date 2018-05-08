Kaya FM on ropes over failed show
Gauteng adult commercial radio station Kaya FM is facing a half-a-million rand lawsuit after it was accused of botching an event and ignoring a legal demand to pay up for reneging on an agreement.
Lady T Protection Services, a Joburg-based security company took Kaya to court and according to documents seen by Sunday World, the company's owner Nothando Baloyi and Kaya FM's Geni Sithole, Trevor Mwale and Vuyelwa Mantjie entered into an oral and written agreement to promote the Soulful Night Heritage Celebrations event. It was to be organised by Lady T Protection Services at Carnival City in Brakpan, Ekurhuleni, in September last year.
Kaya FM was supposed to dedicate R323700 worth of airtime to promote the event, script it and produce all material required for the broadcast on the station with the approval of Lady T.
Among other terms, the station was supposed to ensure that relevant information relating to the event was featured on the station's website and its Facebook and Twitter pages.
In return, the company undertook, among other agreements, to pay Kaya FM R107900 before the start of the promotion campaign, grant Kaya FM media association rights as the exclusive radio partner for the event and provide the station with various branding opportunities.
According to the court papers, Lady T also paid R30000 for spots on social media, R110000 for advertising on MTV Base, R150000 for promo, R30000 for posters as well as R25000 for a Kaya FM logo printed on each ticket and R30000 for stickers and vouchers. The two also agreed to act in good faith and to disclose to each other any information that might negatively affect the event.
Lady T Protection Services complained that the station organised a Family Day event a week before its event, without their knowledge, and included in the line-up the same artists who performed at the company's event. The event was also held in the proximity of the company's event.
When Lady T Protection Services confronted Kaya FM, their agreement and performers were adjusted but when the time came, the station allegedly failed to alter anything and this resulted in the company suffering financial losses as they also sold too few tickets to the show.
The court documents read: "Consequently the plaintiff has suffered damages in an amount of R509232.36 being the loss that the plaintiff has suffered in organising the event."
The company demanded the amount plus 10.25% interest per annum from the date of demand to date of final payment and the legal costs.
Kaya FM station manager Greg Maloka declined to comment, saying the matter was sub judice.