Kaya FM on ropes over failed show

Gauteng adult commercial radio station Kaya FM is facing a half-a-million rand lawsuit after it was accused of botching an event and ignoring a legal demand to pay up for reneging on an agreement.

Lady T Protection Services, a Joburg-based security company took Kaya to court and according to documents seen by Sunday World, the company's owner Nothando Baloyi and Kaya FM's Geni Sithole, Trevor Mwale and Vuyelwa Mantjie entered into an oral and written agreement to promote the Soulful Night Heritage Celebrations event. It was to be organised by Lady T Protection Services at Carnival City in Brakpan, Ekurhuleni, in September last year.

Kaya FM was supposed to dedicate R323700 worth of airtime to promote the event, script it and produce all material required for the broadcast on the station with the approval of Lady T.

Among other terms, the station was supposed to ensure that relevant information relating to the event was featured on the station's website and its Facebook and Twitter pages.

In return, the company undertook, among other agreements, to pay Kaya FM R107900 before the start of the promotion campaign, grant Kaya FM media association rights as the exclusive radio partner for the event and provide the station with various branding opportunities.