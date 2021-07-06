Hush SA revels in triumph in Amazing Voices competition
The six-piece local gospel group were crowned the champions of season 2 of the pan-African Old Mutual Amazing Voices in a spectacular finale on Sunday.
A year after losing his job due to the lockdown, musician Tsholofelo Ntuli is celebrating a $100,000 (about R1.5m) windfall for his group Hush SA, which won a popular a cappella singing competition.
The six-piece local gospel group were crowned the champions of season 2 of the pan-African Old Mutual Amazing Voices in a spectacular finale on Sunday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.