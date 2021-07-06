Hush SA revels in triumph in Amazing Voices competition

The six-piece local gospel group were crowned the champions of season 2 of the pan-African Old Mutual Amazing Voices in a spectacular finale on Sunday.

A year after losing his job due to the lockdown, musician Tsholofelo Ntuli is celebrating a $100,000 (about R1.5m) windfall for his group Hush SA, which won a popular a cappella singing competition.



The six-piece local gospel group were crowned the champions of season 2 of the pan-African Old Mutual Amazing Voices in a spectacular finale on Sunday...